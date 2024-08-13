Jordan Condemns Israeli Ministers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram al-Sharif compound on Tuesday by two extremist Israeli ministers and Knesset members.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah, in a press statement, criticized the incursion, which was carried out under the protection of Israeli forces and accompanied by provocative actions by Israeli extremists, as well as restrictions on worshippers' access to the mosque. He described it as a blatant violation of international law and the historical and status of Jerusalem, reflecting the Israeli government's disregard for its obligations as the occupying power.

Qudah emphasized the need for a clear and firm international stance to condemn these actions and protect the Palestinian people amidst ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.

He reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunam area of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a purely Muslim place of worship, with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs being the legal authority responsible for managing all affairs of the Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound.

Qudah also stressed the right of the State of Palestine to sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem, asserting that Israel, as the occupying power, has no right or sovereignty over the city and its Islamic and Christian sanctities. (end)

