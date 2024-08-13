Foreign Ministry Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) - of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad and the Foreign members expressed grief and mourned the demise of the head of Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. They also extended their condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and all Al-Sabah family on the tragic occasion. (end) aa

