LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, U. S. Secretary of Pete

Buttigieg headlined a ceremonial groundbreaking hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) for the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit project at the Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway. Secretary Buttigieg was joined by RTC leadership and members of Nevada's delegation, including U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Representatives Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, to mark the beginning of construction on the $378 million project that will improve safety and enhance functionality along a 12.5-mile stretch of one of the most important corridors in Southern Nevada.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins RTC of Southern Nevada for groundbreaking of BRT project

Breaking ground in Las Vegas on the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit Project are from left, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-Nev), U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev), U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nev), U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO M.J. Maynard, and U.S. Congressman Steven Horsford (D-Nev).

"Thanks to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and this Congressional delegation, we passed historic infrastructure funding that includes the biggest investment in public transit in U.S. history," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"We're using that funding package to improve roads in Las Vegas, we've started work on America's first high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California, and today we begin construction on a new rapid bus route that will give residents a faster, more reliable, more comfortable trip between the airport, UNLV, downtown Las Vegas, and the Medical District."

Funded in part by a nearly $150 million federal grant from the Federal Transportation Administration, the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit project spans from the South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gillespie St., to the Las Vegas Medical District near downtown Las Vegas. The project will expand transit service, enhance up to 50 transit shelters, develop seven miles of dedicated shared bus-bike lanes, widen sidewalks, signalize pedestrian crossings, install advanced traffic signal timing, improve lighting and landscaping, and employ hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. These efforts will ultimately enhance safety and functionality for all users, including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit riders.

Via significant aesthetic enhancements, the project will create a greater sense of identity for Maryland Parkway, helping to expand redevelopment opportunities and attract future investment in the area. Today, Maryland Parkway is home to 63,000 residents, more than 109,000 jobs, and carries approximately 35,000 vehicles and 9,000 transit riders daily, making it one of the most productive routes in the system, carrying more people per bus per hour than even the Las Vegas Strip.

"The significance of Maryland Parkway to Southern Nevada cannot be overstated," said Clark County Commissioner and RTC Board Chairman Justin Jones. "As a high-volume corridor and home to landmark facilities, including Harry Reid International Airport; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; the Boulevard Mall; Sunrise Hospital; the Las Vegas Medical District; and hundreds of small businesses, it connects residents to jobs, medical services, education, shopping, neighborhood services and more."



"The benefits of the project are vast," said RTC Chief Executive Officer M.J. Maynard. "We are implementing a 'complete streets' design to enable safe use and support mobility for all users, whether they choose to walk, bike, drive or take transit. We are enhancing Maryland Parkway for everyone who lives, works and travels within the corridor."

Expanded transit service will reduce wait times for transit riders; the use of 15 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses along Maryland Parkway will provide quieter rides and reduce pollution; 42 new and enhanced transit shelters will provide more shade, increasing comfort for waiting transit riders; wider sidewalks separated from car lanes will improve safety for pedestrians and access for mobility devices; shared bus-bike lanes will provide a larger space for cyclists while simultaneously improving traffic flow; and improved signal timing and additional turn lanes will enhance traffic capacity and flow.

The project is expected to create 1,100 new jobs and engage 18 local and small businesses valuing $33 million in contracts. Construction will be completed in phases and began earlier this month in three different parts of the corridor, north of Sahara Avenue. Completion of the entire project is anticipated by year end 2026. For more information and to sign up for construction updates and real-time traffic alerts, visit MarylandParkway .

About the RTC

The RTC is the transit authority, designated metropolitan planning organization, regional traffic management agency and administrator of the Southern Nevada Strong comprehensive regional plan for the Las Vegas valley. The RTC's vision is to advance regionally transformative mobility solutions through equitable, innovative and sustainable infrastructure development. The RTC's mission is to elevate quality of life for residents and visitors through sustainable planning, collaborative problem-solving, and safe and equitable transportation service. For more information about the RTC and its major initiatives or to download its transit app rideRTC, visit rtcsnv

and stay informed by subscribing to our blog .