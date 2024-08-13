Flavors & Fragrances Market Worth $42.3 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) South America is projected to register the highest CAGR in the flavors & fragrances market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. South America has a great potential to produce various fruits, herbs, and spices as far as the local climatic conditions are concerned. Brazil and Peru are recognized for having great of excellent raw materials that are not only demanded domestically but internationally as well. These natural resources are henceforth available to the flavors and help bring to realization faithful and unique flavors for the consumers. The focus on natural and organic ingredients is also now picking up steam in line with the health and wellness trends seen on most regions.

The key players profiled in the report Givaudan SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), ADM (US), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), MANE (France), Robertet Group (France), T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).

