The Most Important Marine Art Event Of 2024

Visit the 41st Schaefer International Marine Art from October 11th to November 11th, 2024 at the Sailing Museum in Newport, Rhode Island.

- Nick Raposo, DirectorNEWPORT, RI, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for American Marine Art is presenting the 41st Schaefer International Marine Art Exhibition from October 11th to November 11th, 2024 at the Sailing Museum in Newport, Rhode Island.This prestigious show has historically attracted the finest marine artists from around the world, with legends such as John Stobart, Tom Hoyne and Don Demers winning the Rudolph J. Schaefer III Maritime Heritage Award.The Center for American Marine Art's Director Nick Raposo says,“We're very excited about the return of the Schaefer, and particularly happy to be holding the show in Newport, the yachting capital of the world. Jane Schaefer and the Schaefer family have been dedicated stewards of the contemporary marine art movement for over half a century, supporting the exhibition when it was in Mystic and now ensuring marine art its place in American culture by reviving the show.”World-class artists from around the globe will be presenting works, including Christopher Blossom, William R. Davis, Don Demers, Frits Goosen, James Gurney, Russ Kramer, Joseph McGurl, Patrick O'Brien, Maarten Plaatje, Sergio Roffo, and Len Tantillo.Works in the exhibition are being offered for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Center for American Marine Art's mission to protect and preserve America's maritime visual heritage. The Center's work includes underwriting artist-in-residence programs, the annual Schaefer International Exhibition and the comprehensive imaging and cataloging of historic marine art in cooperation with major maritime museums around the country, including The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, South Street Seaport Museum in New York City and Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia.Works were selected from hundreds of submissions to create the highest quality exhibition possible. Ten works will be chosen to receive awards, including three given by the Schaefer family and one given by the Stobart Foundation. Jane Schaefer will present the Emerging Artist Award, the Maritime Heritage Award and the Yachting Heritage Award in the name of her late husband, Rudolph J. Schaefer III. Anne Fletcher, wife of the late John Stobart, will present the Stobart Foundation Award. All awards include a cash prize.Nick Raposo served for many years on the board and as president of the American Society of Marine Artists, and was the Director of Special Projects at the National Maritime Historical Society before founding the non-profit Center for American Marine Art. When Mystic Seaport Museum decided to stop hosting the International, then Director Steve White asked Nick to take on the mission of the exhibition and its role in contemporary marine art.Center for American Marine Art:Sailing Museum, Newport:

