Gluten Free Flours Industry Set For Robust Growth, Expected To Hit USD 9,657.5 Million By 2034 With A Steady 3.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Gluten Free Flour is projected to be fueled by the rising celiac cases and weight management trends. The increasing occurrences of celiac disease and the growing focus on weight management are significant drivers elevating the demand for gluten-free flour in the market.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% expected from 2024 to 2034, the gluten free flours market is anticipated to expand further, reaching a size of USD 9,657.5 Million by the end of 2034. This growth reflects increasing consumer demand for gluten-free alternatives driven by health consciousness and dietary trends.



Gluten-free flours have become increasingly popular due to the rising awareness of gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. These flours, derived from non-wheat sources like rice, almond, coconut, and chickpeas, provide alternatives for those avoiding gluten in their diets.

The diversity of gluten-free flour options allows for versatility in cooking and baking, catering to a wide range of dietary needs. As consumers become more health-conscious, gluten-free flours are also appealing to those seeking perceived benefits like improved digestion and overall wellness.

The growth of the gluten-free flour market is driven by several factors, including increased diagnosis of celiac disease, growing consumer demand for healthier and specialized food products, and the expanding availability of gluten-free options in mainstream supermarkets and online platforms.

Additionally, the rise of the gluten-free trend among non-celiac individuals, fueled by endorsements from celebrities and influencers, has further bolstered market growth. Innovations in product development, such as enhancing taste and texture to mimic traditional wheat-based flours, are also contributing to the market's expansion.

The gluten-free flours market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising health awareness and the increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease. Consumers are seeking healthier, plant-based alternatives, boosting demand for flours like almond, coconut, rice, and quinoa.

The market is also expanding due to the growing popularity of gluten-free diets among non-celiac individuals, who perceive these products as healthier. Innovations in product offerings, better texture, and improved nutritional content are further propelling market growth, with strong demand observed in North America and Europe.









Key Takeaways:



Gluten-Free Flours sales in Japan to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

USA Gluten-Free Flours market to grow steadily at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Gluten-Free Flours industry in China to grow at a pace of 4.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Bread & Bakery Products application is projected to grow with a forecast CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. Oat Flour gaining a projected value share of 28.4% in 2034 with a value of USD 2,742.7 Million owing to a forecast CAGR of 4.6%.



"Quinoa and amaranth are gaining popularity in the gluten-free flour market for their nutritional benefits and rich flavors. The rise of plant-based diets is boosting demand for flours like almonds and chickpeas. Ready-to-use blends are becoming popular for their convenience, with companies innovating to meet consumer preferences for health, sustainability, and simplicity." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Analysis:

The global gluten-free flours market is evolving rapidly as companies strategize to capitalize on the increasing demand for healthier food options. Mergers and acquisitions have become key instruments for these firms to expand into emerging sectors and strengthen their competitive position. Larger corporations are able to quickly diversify their portfolios by acquiring smaller, niche companies that are agile in adapting to market trends.

Browse More Detailed Competitive Analysis:

Leading Companies in Gluten-Free Flours Industry:



Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Sunopta Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

The Scoular Company

Enjoy Life Foods LLC

Parrish and Heimbecker

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Limagrain Others



Gluten-Free Flours Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:



Amaranth Flour

Corn Flour

Maize Flour

Oat Flour

Coconut Flour Bean Flour

By Source:



Cereals Legumes

By End Use Application:



Bread & Bakery Products

Soups & Sauces

Ready-to-eat Products HoReCa, and Other Channels

By Distribution Channel:



Pharmacies/Drugstores

Health & Beauty stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Direct Selling Online



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania The Middle East & Africa



Browse Old Report Links of Gluten Free Flours Market:

Gluten Free Flours Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2022 to 2032.

Gluten Free Flours Market SWOT Analysis , Business Growth Opportunities by Top Companies, Future Challenges, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global gluten-free tortilla market size is projected to increase from USD 7,132.3 Million in 2024 to USD 13,263.2 Million by 2034.

The global gluten-free product market share is anticipated to garner a value of USD 11,587 Million, up from a revenue of USD 5,870 Million in 2024.

The global fish oil market valuation is predicted to reach USD 24,633 Million milestone by 2034 end.

The gluten-free pasta market size is projected to be valued at USD 18,046.5 Million by 2033.

The gluten-free prepared food market revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The global wheat gluten market revenue share is expected to reach USD 17.3 Billion in 2032.

The global natural food preservatives sales are estimated at value of USD 612.3 Million by 2024.

The global wheat malt industry is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 1,896 Million by 2033.

The global cultured wheat market share is expected to rise at a rate of 6.1% per year to USD 625.5 Million by 2032.

The global liver health supplements industry is forecasted to be valued at USD 17.1 Billion by 2034 end.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube