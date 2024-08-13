Meso Numismatics, A Renowned Leader In Regenerative Medical, Announces Global Stem Cells Groups (GSCG) Launch Of Revolutionary New Line Of Peptides

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the“Company”) (MSSV), a renowned leader in regenerative medical company, and in the process with FINRA of a name change to Regenerative Medical Group , is pleased to announce Global Stem Cells Group's (GSCG) launch of its innovative Cellgenic peptide line. Cellgenic, the division of GSCG that promotes and distributes innovative products and equipment for physicians in the field of regenerative medicine, introduces this new line of peptides, once again solidifying its mission to provide physicians with cutting-edge solutions to improve patient care.

David Christensen, our CEO said, "We are incredibly proud to launch our revolutionary new line of peptides, which represents a significant breakthrough in the regenerative medical industry. These peptides are designed to enhance the potential of stem cell applications, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in tissue regeneration and personalized medicine. This launch underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to improving patient outcomes. We believe these advancements will pave the way for a new era in regenerative medicine, providing unprecedented opportunities for healing and recovery.”

Peptides in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

Peptides play a crucial role in the field of regenerative medicine by promoting healing, reducing inflammation, and enhancing cellular function. They serve as signaling molecules that can influence various biological processes, making them an alternative in the treatment of injuries, chronic conditions, and age-related degeneration. By integrating peptides into their product offerings, Cellgenic intends to provide healthcare professionals with powerful tools to improve patient outcomes and advance the efficacy of regenerative therapies. These peptides, when used in conjunction with other cellular therapies, may significantly enhance the body's natural ability to repair and regenerate tissue.

Cellgenic new peptide line includes:

Healing and Recovery:

Known for its potential healing properties, BPC157 may accelerate recovery from injuries and support overall tissue repair. This peptide is derived from a protein found in the stomach and has shown promising effects on the healing of muscles, tendons, and ligaments.A potent peptide that may enhance muscle recovery and reduce inflammation, TB500 is ideal for athletes and individuals with chronic injuries. It mimics the effects of Thymosin Beta-4, a naturally occurring peptide that plays a crucial role in the body's healing process by potentially promoting cellular migration and differentiation.

Anti-Aging and Skin Health:

Widely recognized for its potential anti-aging effects, GHK-CU may improve skin appearance and promote wound healing. This copper peptide can stimulate collagen production, enhance skin elasticity, and has shown promise in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, making it a popular choice in cosmetic treatments.Known for its potential ability to regulate the pineal gland, Epithalon may enhance longevity and overall health. It has been studied for its potential to lengthen telomeres, which are protective caps on chromosomes that shorten with age, thereby promoting cellular health and longevity.

Metabolic and Longevity:

This mitochondrial-derived peptide plays a critical role in regulating metabolic functions and promoting longevity. MOTS-C can enhance the body's ability to convert glucose into energy, which may improve physical performance, increase muscle strength, and support overall metabolic health.A unique peptide that targets and protects mitochondria, SS31 is instrumental in reducing oxidative stress and improving cellular function. This peptide has shown promise in treating conditions related to mitochondrial dysfunction, such as neurodegenerative diseases and muscle wasting.

Aesthetic and Sexual Health:

This peptide is widely used for its potential to enhance tanning and improve sexual function. Melanotan 2 stimulates the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color, providing a sunless tanning option and also has aphrodisiac effects.

Growth Hormone and Body Composition:

As a growth hormone secretagogue, Ipamorelin may be effective for improving body composition and supporting muscle growth. It stimulates the release of growth hormone without affecting cortisol levels, making it a potentially safe and effective option for increasing lean body mass and reducing body fat.Known for its ability to increase growth hormone levels, Tesamorelin can be beneficial for improving body composition and metabolic health. It is particularly effective in reducing visceral fat in patients with HIV-associated lipodystrophy and has potential benefits for general weight management.

Weight Management and Diabetes:

A GLP-1 agonist, Semaglutide can be effective for weight loss and managing diabetes. It works by mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which increases insulin secretion, reduces appetite, and slows gastric emptying, thereby promoting weight loss and improving blood sugar control.Another GLP-1 agonist, Tirzepatide, is gaining recognition for its significant impact on weight loss and metabolic regulation. It combines the actions of GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), providing enhanced effects on blood sugar control and weight reduction.

Global Stem Cells Group Remains a Leader in the Industry

Global Stem Cells Group's commitment to innovation and excellence sets it apart from the competition. By continually thinking in ways that others do not, GSCG remains a pioneering force in regenerative medicine. Its approach involves not only developing cutting-edge products but also fostering a collaborative environment with researchers, healthcare providers, and industry experts to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficacy. GSCG's comprehensive education and training programs further underscore their dedication to advancing the field, ensuring that medical professionals worldwide are well-equipped to utilize the latest regenerative therapies.

Expanding Horizons with Innovative Solutions

Global Stem Cells Group's growth trajectory is remarkable. With multiple offices around the globe and plans for further expansion, GSCG is dedicated to increasing its outreach and impact in the field of regenerative and restorative medicine. This expansion is not just about opening new offices but also about forging partnerships and collaborations that enhance the company's ability to deliver state-of-the-art treatments and products. The launch of this new line of peptides is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, strengthening GSCG's position as a global leader in regenerative medicine for now and long into the future.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is a distinguished brand renowned for its cellular products and kits featuring the latest advancements in regenerative medicine, including Exosomes, Collagenase, PRP, Wharton's jelly mesenchymal cells, and now peptides. Committed to excellence in research and development, Cellgenic strives to provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge technologies of the highest quality to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group is a leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, Global Stem Cells Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare.

About Meso Numismatic

Meso Numismatics Corp is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. Global Stem Cells Group is a leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative patient therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, Global Stem Cells Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare. The Company also distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and likewise specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

