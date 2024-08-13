Opsense Enhances Data Ingestion And Processing For More Comprehensive Measurement And Reporting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Improvements to the complete digital toolset make it easier for foodservice operators to see their enterprise assets in real-time and take action when needed.

- Stuart GavurinDESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpSense, an enterprise IoT monitoring announced major investments and comprehensive upgrades to the platform, installer app and task checklist app with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, scalability and security. This will accelerate the team's vision to provide an experience that empowers customers to achieve ROI quickly by raising productivity and operational efficiency while reducing equipment maintenance and repair.OpSense unveils improvements designed to enhance the user experience and deliver unparalleled value to operators and retailers. The upgrades include:Advanced data handling: The expanded set of measurements and reporting go beyond temperature, humidity, location, and current for more comprehensive measurement and reporting. This makes it easier to monitor equipment health and perishable products which directly impacts the bottom line and facilitates operational decision making. The user interface integrates monitoring and task management data, providing a clear display of key operational metrics related to food safety, food preparation, storage, and reporting. By highlighting food safety tasks and any incomplete corrective actions, the interface helps operators improve workflows and ensure compliance.User interface design: Reducing the amount of information on a single screen makes it easier for operators to see and understand at a quick glance the action needed. The enterprise dashboard let's users instantly see if there are events occurring that may need attention or action. The status of the critical infrastructure elements are displayed. These combine to elevate productivity and operational efficiency.“Our latest upgrades are a direct response to the feedback and needs of our users,” said Stu Gavurin, Founder and CEO.“We are deeply committed to making enterprise adoption easy from the installation and training to reporting and decision-making with location-based pricing, unlimited users and universal rule-setting. Ultimately providing peace of mind to operators.”The FDA encourages the use of technology to“create a safer, more digital, and traceable food system.” OpSense provides operators with the technology and digital tools to create a culture of food safety excellence.A Food Safety and Quality Assurance Specialist remarked,“OpSense has completely revolutionized how I manage the temperatures at our distribution centers. I am able to monitor numerous temperature zones at multiple locations all from my desk or my phone. The system is so easy to use and the customized checklists and reporting make regulatory compliance and auditing a breeze.”About OpSenseOpSense is an enterprise IoT monitoring platform purpose-built for supermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and food processors to manage perishable inventory, refrigeration equipment, food safety, and facilities. OpSense remote environmental monitoring prevents product loss and ensures food safety compliance and increases staff efficiency. OpSense delivers quick ROI by providing actionable insights that decrease downtime and increase profits.For more information about OpSense visit:

