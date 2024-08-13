BODYBAR Pilates Breaks Into The Inc. 5000 List At No. 276

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Boutique Franchise Set to Open 15 More Studios in 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates , a leading Pilates franchise, is now recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country. The boutique fitness franchise is ranked 276 on the 2024 5000 list. This is the brand's first appearance on this prestigious list which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. The Fort Worth based fitness franchise experienced a three-year revenue growth rate of 1,192% thanks to an explosive surge in new studio openings.



"We are thrilled to be named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list for the first time. This is a tremendous achievement," said Matt McCollum, CEO of BODYBAR Pilates. "We share this honor with our franchise partners who have brought BODYBAR Pilates to their communities as franchise owners. We look forward to creating an even bigger franchise footprint in the future as we open 15 more studios in the back half of 2024."

Founded on the principles of strength, community, and balance, BODYBAR Pilates has been redefining fitness with its innovative approach to Pilates since 2012. The brand boasts state-of-the-art studios, equipped with the best Pilates reformers and apparatus, which provide a comprehensive fitness experience that goes beyond traditional exercise. BODYBAR Pilates presents a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs passionate about fitness and community building.

"This award is a testament to the BODYBAR team members across the country delivering accessible and challenging workouts in studios across the country," said Kamille McCollum, Chief Brand Officer of BODYBAR Pilates. "The BODYBAR Pilates workout is effective for a range of fitness levels and ages. We will continue to grow as we introduce more people to the BODYBAR method."

