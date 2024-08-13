Creatio And Digitium IT Services Team Up To Further Revolutionize Healthcare, Finserv, And Private Sector Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new partnership will allow more businesses to leverage Creatio's market-leading no-code platform

BOSTON, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Digitium IT Services , a leading provider of IT consulting and services, specializing in CRM, no-code/low-code solutions, and digital transformation. This partnership will help deliver customizable, cost-effective solutions that drive operational efficiency, foster agility, and enhance overall business performance to more organizations worldwide.Digitium is a full-service provider of ICT solutions delivering digital-first solutions through digital innovation, digital implementation, and digital adoption. The company focuses on simplifying and solving the most critical business processes and complex challenges faced by the healthcare, financial services, and private sectors.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Creatio, a leader in no-code software solutions. This collaboration empowers us to bring unparalleled value to our customers by accelerating digital transformation and simplifying application development. Together, we will deliver innovative, efficient, and customizable solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive business success. Our strong consulting mindset ensures that we not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations, fostering agility and growth,” said Saikiran Vemula, Director, Digitium IT Servies.Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio's opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach."We are excited to partner with Digitium IT Services, a distinguished provider in the healthcare, financial services, and private sectors. This collaboration allows us to extend our market-leading no-code platform to these critical industries, enabling organizations to innovate faster, streamline operations, and tackle complex challenges with agility and precision,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About Digitium IT ServicesDigitium IT Services is a leading provider of IT consulting and services, specializing in CRM, low-code/no-code solutions, and digital transformation. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI and data-driven insights, and deliver customized solutions that boost efficiency, enhance agility, and promote sustainable business growth.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

