CSN Mineração’S Q2 2024 Profit Surges By 170% To R$ 1.5 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) CSN Mineração (CMIN3), a prominent player in the Brazilian sector, reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2024.



The company achieved a net of R$1.507 billion (approximately $274 million), marking a substantial increase of 170.2% compared to the same period in 2023.



This remarkable growth in profitability underscores CSN Mineração 's effective operational strategies and favorable conditions.

Financial Performance Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA: The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 1.618 billion ($294 million) for Q2 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.7%.



This marks an increase of 8.6 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The rise underscores improved operational efficiency and cost management.



Revenue Growth: CSN Mineração's adjusted net revenue reached R$ 3.323 billion ($604 million), reflecting an 18.5% increase from the previous quarter. This growth was driven by higher sales volumes and favorable pricing conditions in the iron ore market.







Cost of Goods Sold: The cost of goods sold amounted to R$ 1.653 billion ($300 million), showing a modest quarterly increase of 2.8%. Despite this rise, the company managed to maintain a strong profit margin.



Financial Results: The company's financial results were positive, with a net financial income of R$ 436 million (approximately $79.27 million).



This was primarily due to increased financial revenues and a favorable exchange rate impact. Both factors contributed positively to the overall financial performance.



Cash Flow: CSN Mineração ended the quarter with a positive adjusted cash flow of R$ 1.181 billion ($214 million).



This was attributed to robust operational results and the beneficial effects of hedging operations and exchange rate variations during the quarter.

Strategic Context and Future Outlook

CSN Mineração's strong performance in Q2 2024 is part of a broader strategic effort to enhance operational efficiency and expand its market presence.



The company is actively pursuing expansion projects, as highlighted during the CSN Mineração Day 2023 event.



The expansion plans include increasing the capacity of its Itabirito P15 processing plant. This is expected to significantly boost EBITDA upon reaching full operational maturity by 2028.



CSN Mineração faces challenges related to the global iron ore market despite positive quarterly results. These challenges are particularly concerning price volatility and demand fluctuations from China, a major consumer of iron ore.



The company remains cautious about these external factors, which could impact its future performance.



In summary, CSN Mineração's exceptional financial results for the second quarter of 2024 reflect its strategic focus on operational excellence. Additionally, the company has emphasized market expansion.



The company is well-positioned for future growth. However, it continues to navigate a complex global market environment, balancing opportunities with potential risks.



