Kolkata Rape And Murder: National Medical Commission To Seek Status Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Union will seek a status report from the dean and senior management of Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital where a doctor was raped and murdered on 9 August.



In the backdrop of the national outcry over the incident, which is being compared to 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder, the country's medical education regulator, National Medical Commission (NMC), will review the report, after which action will be taken against the medical college if it is found non-conforming with the NMC parameters.



"Based on the number of deficiencies, a penalty will be imposed, which may also lead to seat reduction and removing recognition too of the medical college. Physical inspection may also be done in the coming days,” an official aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Kolkata murder-rape case: HC asks RG Kar Medical College Principal to go on leave, says 'he shouldn't be working...'

The official added that the Centre is also planning to issue guidelines for hospitals to ensure safety of female doctors and patients.

Meanwhile, a nationwide protest has erupted at government hospitals across the country. Residents doctors have announced an indefinite strike in several government hospitals, affecting patient care services.

“Whole medical community stands with the doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. We residents, fellows and undergraduates of AIIMS are on indefinite strike halting academic activities, elective OPDs, ward and OT services. However, the emergency services are open," said Dr. Indra Shekar Prasad, president of Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Doctors stage nationwide protest from Delhi to Patna | Watch

Doctors are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case, suspension of the ex-principal during the inquiry, written assurance about the implementation of a central law to prevent violence against healthcare professionals, martyr status for the victim and adequate compensation, among other demands.



According to the Indian Medical Association, more than 75% of the doctors have faced some form of violence while on duty. The violence is not just physical, they also face verbal abuse almost every day.

“The safety of healthcare workers is still better in places like Delhi, but if you go and see hospitals in states, they have very poor facility for doctors and negligible safety,” said Dr. Prasad.

Also Read: RG Kar doctor death: Kolkata Police finds BIG breakthrough in rape-murder case, 'accused went to sleep...'

Queries sent to the Union health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.