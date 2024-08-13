CBI To Probe Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder Case: Calcutta High Court
Date
8/13/2024 6:29:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident. Court asked to hand over all documents to CBI immediately.
MENAFN13082024007365015876ID1108548389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.