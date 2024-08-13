عربي


CBI To Probe Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder Case: Calcutta High Court

8/13/2024 6:29:31 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident. Court asked to hand over all documents to CBI immediately.

Live Mint

