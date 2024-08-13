Quavo Fraud & Disputes To Unveil Groundbreaking QFD® Launch At Finovate Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes is set to debut an all-new version of its flagship dispute management system at Finovate Fall on Monday, September 9, 2024, in New York City. As the next evolution of dispute management, QFD® Launch delivers advanced to a broader range of issuing institutions.

This innovative iteration of QFD®, including features from our legacy product, QFD® Accelerate, will be available to clients on the first day of signing or payment linkage. It is designed to eliminate the traditional onboarding time, which typically ranges from three to six months. With zero integration or project work required, QFD® Launch operates as a single tenant on a multi-tenant system, complete with both test and production environments.

"I am thrilled to introduce QFD® Launch, a significant step forward in our mission to restore financial confidence for all accountholders and issuers, especially those partnered with smaller financial institutions," said CPO and Co-Founder, David Chmielewski. "Available today, this innovative tool simplifies the complexities of dispute management, setting a new industry standard and reaffirming our commitment to transformative solutions."

Quavo's demo at Finovate Fall will showcase the advanced technology behind this rapid deployment, allowing users to transition from "zero to disputes" seamlessly. QFD® Launch is set to redefine the industry standard of dispute management by significantly enhancing operational efficiency and user experience.

QFD® focuses on maintaining a seamless user experience and customer experience for issuers and account holders. It creates operational efficiency, reduces losses, and ensures compliance with regulatory and network requirements. From Launch to Accelerate, QFD® evolves with your institution, one dispute at a time.

Quavo is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier SaaS platform, QFD® (Quavo Fraud & Disputes), can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through investigation, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD® with our back-office investigation team, DRETM (Dispute Resolution Experts), for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute processing solution.

