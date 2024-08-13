Oppenheimer Kicks Off Its Third Annual Next-Gen Peer-To-Peer Forum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly 60 of

Oppenheimer's Next-Gen Advisors to Convene in New York

Industry-Leading Event Showcases Breadth and Depth of

Firmwide Resources to Support the Long-Term Success of Next-Gen Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Oppenheimer & Co. (Oppenheimer) - a leading bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) - today announced the commencement of its Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum at the firm's headquarters in New York City. Now in its third year, the two-day event will bring together nearly 60 financial advisors across 25 Private Client Division offices and 16 states nationwide.

"I'm thrilled to kick off this year's Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum with this critical cohort,

who represent the future of our firm," said Nicholas Siconolfi, Executive Director, Head of National Sales for Oppenheimer's Private Client Division. "As a Next-Gen leader at the firm, I am keenly focused on constantly enhancing both the resources available to our advisors and the exceptional client service we provide."

The Forum enables Next-Gen advisors to share best practices, engage with mentors and partner with firm product and service leaders on how best to apply the breadth and depth of

Oppenheimer's offerings to meet client needs. Attendees will be able to share perspectives on the industry's future and learn how to grow their practices holistically to meet the evolving needs of today's high-net-worth wealth management clients.

Forum participants will experience firsthand why

Oppenheimer represents the premier Next-Gen platform on Wall Street. They will learn how the firm is able to unlock young advisors' full potential by offering the infrastructure, resources, support and access needed to grow their practice. Sessions at the Forum will cover the following topics:



Multi-Generational Practice Management

Team Structure and Dynamics

Advanced Planning Concepts

Leveraging Social Media/Digital Marketing

Communicating one's value

Client Acquisition and Retention The Best Practices of Top Producers

"The Next-Gen Peer-to-Peer Forum fosters collaboration across divisions, cultivates a community of partnership for solving complex client needs and inspires us all to accelerate the growth of our firm," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer. "I am excited for our Next-Gen advisors to discover how our flat organizational structure, nimbleness and world-class capabilities have positioned us for strong long-term success in the wealth management industry."

Harrington continued, "The forum attendees, who collectively manage approximately $6.5 billion in assets, are an experienced, high-performing cohort with a bright future. Between the group's

skillset, ambitions and energy and the firm's unwavering support of their efforts, we have built an incredibly powerful dynamic together, and I am excited for what we can achieve going forward."

Oppenheimer manages six junior development programs and has invested in the training of over three generations of financial advisors, capital markets professionals, investment bankers, equity research analysts and other professionals in our industry. We remain committed to these programs and invite current and aspiring wealth management professionals to inquire about opportunities at our firm by emailing [email protected] .

