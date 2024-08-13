Legacy Food Group Expands With Addition Of Halsey Foodservice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Last founding member of CODE Foodservice announces partnership with Legacy Food Group as growing firm adds fifth operating division and enters new regional market

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Food Group ("LFG") announced today that Halsey Foodservice ("Halsey") will become the company's fifth operating Division alongside Keck's Food Service, ("Keck's"), M&V Provisions Co. ("M&V"), Thomsen Foodservice, Inc. ("Thomsen"), and Best Mexican Foods ("BMF").

Founded in 1879, Halsey is a fourth-generation, family-owned broadline distributor of the highest quality food products. Based in Madison, AL., they are Alabama's oldest independent foodservice distributor and the last founding member of CODE, a distributor purchasing group that was integrated into UniPro Foodservice in the 1990's.

Halsey's product selection includes fresh and frozen meats, fresh and pre-cut produce, condiments, spices, canned goods, kitchen supplies, and paper products. They service independent restaurants, including the Mexican and BBQ segments, C-stores and other foodservice operations throughout Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

President and CEO Cecilia Halsey has guided significant expansion efforts to accommodate business growth, including the construction of a 260,000 square foot distribution center featuring a meat processing center for their Fresh Meat Division, produce preparation area with four coolers for their Produce Division, commercially equipped test kitchen, and more.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Legacy Food Group," said Halsey. "This partnership offered the perfect opportunity to sustain the independence that has made us special for over 140 years while providing access to improved resources and capital that will help drive our business forward."

Halsey will retain its current name and management team, with all employees remaining in place, and will operate with autonomy in their local markets as an operating Division of LFG. They will gain access to enhanced supplier relationships, consolidated purchasing benefits, coordinated sales and marketing support, and other resources that will help enhance the company's regional success.

"Joining Legacy Food Group instantly provides us with the support to expand our business and spur new sales growth," said Terry Giles, COO and Senior EVP of Halsey. "It's a win-win for us; we get to keep the operating autonomy that resonates so strongly with our customer base while enjoying the benefits that come from group collaboration."

"We are thrilled to have Halsey Foodservice as part of the Legacy Food Group family,"

said Steve Push, CEO of LFG. "Cecilia Halsey and her staff have done a tremendous job in continuing her family's rich tradition while elevating Halsey into a premier source for the highest-quality food products in the Southeast region. And we're especially excited that Cecilia, Terry, and General Sales Manager Joe Spearman will remain in their current leadership roles." As part of the transaction, Cecilia, Terry, and Joe will invest meaningful dollars in an equity position in Legacy Food Group.

"The addition of Halsey Foodservice is a big step for us. It expands our geographic footprint into the Southeast region, which is an area with an emerging independent restaurant scene," said John Miller, President of LFG. "We will continue to seek future partnerships that grow our presence in the region."

Halsey is well-known for an expansive collection of exclusive brands across various product categories. Their Diamond Star brand offers custom cut steaks, beef, pork, and poultry items, as well as a USDA approved Aged Beef Program. Other notable brands include Red Rhino Premium Pizza, Southern Star Seafood, Doodle Do's Awesome Chicken, and Chili Peppers Mexican Food.

"Halsey is the perfect partner for us to enter the growing Southeast foodservice region; Halsey brings more than 140 years of rich history and family legacy, high-quality staff and sales team, and strong exclusive brands and service concepts that resonate with operators," said Push. "We will continue our strategic plan to bring together independent foodservice distributors interested in the dynamic growth that comes from group collaboration, benefits of scale, and shared resources."

Continuing the Legacy

.

.

Legacy Food Group operates as a holding company, created to acquire high-quality regional independent distributors that will become owned operating Divisions. By knitting together multiple distributors, Legacy Food Group will achieve macro-scale with micro-market nimbleness, preserving the differences that

work

for

independents

while

achieving

synergies

that can

greatly

benefit Members.

Learn

more

about Legacy Food Group and explore their new website at legacyfoodgroup .

