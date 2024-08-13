Liferay Named A Customer’S Choice In Dxps

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diamond Bar, CA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release –

Liferay, a leading provider of digital experience (DXP) solutions, today announced its placement in the upper right-hand quadrant of the Gartner Voice of the Customer for DXPs report. This marks the first time Liferay has been recognized in the upper right-hand quadrant in this report, and the second time Liferay has been included in the report.

The“Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. Due to Liferay's placement in the upper right quadrant the vendor received the distinction of“Customers' Choice,” one of only three to receive the distinction among 11 vendors covered by the report.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Customers' Choice vendor in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for DXPs report,” said Bryan Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer at Liferay.“This recognition, to us, is a direct result of our dedication to providing innovative technology and working with customers to empower them to deliver powerful digital experiences.”

About Gartner Voice of the Customer:

The“Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for“Capabilities” and“Support/Delivery”) during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

Required Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

