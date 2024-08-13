Real-World Data (RWD) Market Share And Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2031 Optum, Evidera, SAS Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The latest intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Real-world Data (RWD) Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Healthcare ITindustry. The report provides demand analysis, insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Real-world Data (RWD) Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. Key TrendsIncreased Use of RWD for Drug Development and Approval: Pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies are increasingly utilizing real-world data to support drug development and regulatory approvals. RWD provides valuable insights into drug efficacy and safety in diverse patient populations outside of clinical trials.Growth in RWD Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: The integration of AI and machine learning with real-world data is enhancing data analysis capabilities. These technologies are used to uncover patterns, predict outcomes, and improve decision-making processes in healthcare.Expansion of Data Sources: The scope of RWD is expanding beyond electronic health records (EHRs) to include claims data, patient registries, wearable devices, and social media. This diverse range of data sources provides a more comprehensive view of patient experiences and outcomes.Focus on Personalized Medicine: RWD is increasingly being used to support personalized medicine approaches. By analyzing data from various sources, healthcare providers can tailor treatments to individual patient needs and characteristics, improving treatment outcomes. Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):By Component: Services, Datasets, (Clinical settings Data, Claims & Billing Data, Pharmacy Data, Registry-Based Data, Patient-Powered Data)By Application: Drug development and approvals, Market access and reimbursement/coverage decisions, Post-market surveillance, Clinical research, Other applicationsBy End User: Pharmaceutical and medical device companies, Healthcare payers, Healthcare providers, Government agencies, Others. By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:IQVIA Holdings Inc.Optum Inc. (a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)Cerner CorporationFlatiron Health Inc.IBM CorporationTempus Labs Inc.Syneos Health Inc.Evidera Inc.Palantir Technologies Inc.SAS Institute Inc.Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Real-world Data (RWD) Market for all the regions and countries covered below:. North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico). Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia). South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America). Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa). Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Real-world Data (RWD) Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Real-world Data (RWD) market during the forecast period?. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Real-world Data (RWD) market?. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Real-world Data (RWD) market across different regions?. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Real-world Data (RWD) market?. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability? Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?➼ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.➼ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Real-world Data (RWD) and tubes industry around the world.➼ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.➼ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.➼ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants. 