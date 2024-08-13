Evidencecare Makes The Inc. 5000 List For The 3Rd Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EvidenceCare, the innovative provider of EHR-integrated clinical decision support software, continues its impressive growth trajectory in healthcare tech.

- Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCareBRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that EvidenceCare , the innovative provider of EHR-integrated clinical decision support software, continues its impressive growth trajectory by landing on the INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year, EvidenceCare ranked 3044 overall, 51 in the Greater Nashville Area, 75 in Tennessee, and 220 in Health Services, solidifying its position as a driving force within the healthcare technology landscape.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for three years in a row is a tremendous honor, and a testament to the dedication and innovation of our incredible team,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare.“This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care while streamlining workflows.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a unique type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows.Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 3x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of Nashville Business Journal's Best Places to Work, and one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. To learn more, visit

