Virginia Department of labor and industry Launches New System for Virginians to Request Youth Employment Certificates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The logo for the VA DOLI is pictured.

Virginia Department of and Launches New System for Virginians to Request Youth Employment Certificates

- DOLI Commissioner, Gary PanRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) is pleased to announce the launch of a new modern electronic system streamlining the issuance of Youth Employment Certificates . The new system modernizes the three-step process to allow youth workers, their parents, and the employers to request a certificate in a matter of minutes, without delay or the need for a paper application.“This launch represents another important milestone for DOLI.” said Gary G. Pan, DOLI Commissioner.“This system marks an achievement in modernization for the Agency and supports the Governor's initiative to introduce the next generation of workers to the Commonwealth of Virginia's workforce and economy.”In Virginia, all youth workers, ages 14 and 15, are required to obtain an Employment Certificate prior to performing any work. When a youth worker receives a job offer, they can go online to initiate their certificate application. Once completed, the potential employer will verify the information and enter information about the worker's job duties. Lastly, the worker's parents or legal guardian will approve the employment, and the application will be forwarded to DOLI for approval.This innovative system is part of DOLI's ongoing commitment to improving services and accessibility for all businesses and employees, making it easier for individuals to obtain required certifications and report wage-related issues. This marks the first-time youth employment opportunities have been integrated into an online portal.To access DOLI's online portal, please visit: virginiaAbout the Agency:It is the mission of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) to make Virginia a better place in which to work, live, and conduct business. DOLI's Labor and Employment Law Division administers and enforces the laws of the Commonwealth that govern employee pay, the employment of children, and certain other statutes that relate to the workplace. Additional information about coverage and requirements can be obtained by contacting the Division of Labor and Employment Law at (804) 786-2706 or at ....

Stephen Clausing

Department of Labor and Industry

+1 804-786-6359

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube