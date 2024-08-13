Fitch Upgrades Southern Gas Corridor's Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating To BBB-
Date
8/13/2024 6:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The international rating agency Fitch has increased the
long-term foreign currency rating of Southern gas Corridor CJSC
(SGC) from "BB+" to "BBB-", Azernews reports.
Fitch's decision reflects the Azerbaijani government's full,
unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee of timely payment for
SGC's $2 billion Eurobonds, which are due to remain in circulation
until 2026.
As a result, Fitch has aligned the bond rating with Azerbaijan's
long-term default rating (IDR).
The Southern Gas Corridor was established by a presidential
decree on February 25, 2014, to oversee the Shah Deniz gas
condensate field and related projects.
It consolidates and manages the state's investments in pipeline
projects, with an authorized capital of $2.416 billion. The
Ministry of Economy holds a 51% stake, while the State Oil Company
of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) owns the remainder.
