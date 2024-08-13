Essential Pre-Travel Planning for a Safe and Healthy Summer

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) August 13, 2024— As the peak summer travel season is underway, International SOS, the world's leading health and security services company, is urging organisations to prioritise the health and safety of their travelling employees. With summer travel reaching record highs, especially from the GCC and wider Middle Eastern regions, comprehensive pre-travel planning, and efficient risk mitigation strategies are becoming more essential to ensure a healthier and safer travel in the season.

Summer's warmer temperatures and the corresponding rise in outdoor activities around the globe are creating a heightened risk environment for health and safety. These risks are amplified for travellers with unfamiliar destinations, where individuals may encounter food and waterborne illnesses, vector-borne diseases and excessive sun exposure.

According to reports, climate change is causing extreme weather around the world, generating record-breaking heat waves on land and at sea. This increased frequency of heatwaves globally poses significant health threats, including heat stress, which is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities and can exacerbate underlying medical conditions.1 To ensure employee health and wellbeing, organisations should provide clear guidance on heatwave preparedness, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours and recognising the signs of heat-related illness.

Dr Ehab Chalabie, Medical Director, Middle East, International SOS said: “The excitement of summer travel can sometimes overshadow potential health risks. It is important to understand that conditions such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes can be worsened by warmer weather, leading to more severe symptoms and sometimes complications. To mitigate these risks, organisations should encourage their workforce to consult with healthcare professionals before travelling. These consultations help travellers identify destination-specific health threats during summer and take essential preventive measures, including vaccinations, hygiene practices and sun safety protocols.”

Gulnaz UKASSOVA, Security Director, Information & Analysis Mashreq & Iran, East & Southern Africa, International SOS, said: “The surge in summer travel underscores the importance of prioritising employee safety and fostering a strong security awareness culture within organisations. By conducting comprehensive destination research, travellers can equip themselves with knowledge of local security risks. This knowledge empowers travellers to make informed decisions and minimise their vulnerability to threats. Unfamiliar environments can heighten the risk of security threats, emphasising the need for robust personal security measures.”



International SOS offers guidelines for organisations and their workforce to stay healthy and safe whilst travelling from the Middle East region this summer:

1. Pre-Travel Health Check-Up: Encourage employees to schedule a pre-travel consultation with a healthcare professional. This allows for necessary vaccinations, review of existing health conditions, and guidance on travel-specific health risks.

2. Destination Research: Advise employees to research their destination thoroughly. This includes understanding local weather patterns, potential health risks, cultural norms, and security concerns. International SOS offers a suite of travel advisory resources for various destinations worldwide.

3. Plan ahead and choose safe accommodation: When selecting a place to stay, use credible booking sites, pick the location carefully and consider checking reviews from other travellers.

4. Highlight the importance of understanding traveller targeted risks: International visitors can be common targets for pickpocketing and scams. Provide basic travel safety training to travelling employees.

5. Encourage employees to take precautions to prevent heatstroke: Promote sun protection practices and remind travellers of the importance of hydration.

6. Inform employees of food safety risks whilst travelling: Food poisoning peaks during the summer months due to warmer temperatures. Advise travellers to exercise caution with unfamiliar food and water sources. Bottled water and thoroughly cooked meals are generally safer options.





