Mangomolo Expands Its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities to Drive Audience Engagement and Retention in OTT Video

Dubai, August 13, 2024 - Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service OTT video provider, has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enable broadcasters to rapidly shape viewing experiences and automate content recommendations. Broadcasters can use Mangomolo’s platform to make content recommendations based on the time, content category and growing number of data points and parameters around a user’s viewing habits. This automates personalisation using deep analytics and data capture to increase viewership and retention.



AI and ML updates have been deployed to coincide with increased automation around content scheduling, geo-restrictions, ticketing systems, and category templates as well as customisable dashboards for specific job roles. The updates deliver greater functionality across the Mangomolo platform while simplifying user experiences and increasing agility.



“We’re using AI, ML, and automation to enable broadcasters to move faster when shaping viewing experiences. Each update empowers broadcasters with greater agility, visibility and control over how they manage and present out content to their audiences. We’re expanding our capabilities while making sure that our platform continues to be easy to use and that anyone can monetise their audio-visual content,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO of Mangomolo. “This isn’t just AI for the sake of AI. We’re continually finding new ways to support our customers’ growth and enable them to innovate in digital experience with no barriers to entry.”



Mangomolo has expanded its analytics suite to capture more user behaviours including audience reactions to content. Likes, love and dislikes are tracked and visualised for broadcasters to support rapids data-driven decision making. Broadcasters can decide what video content to invest in and what programmes are delivering ROI. Mangomolo’s big data analytics and reporting give users real-time visibility into viewer behaviour across all screens as well as in-depth business intelligence.



“We listen, understand and collaborate with our partners and customers to develop new features and capabilities. It is our closeness to customers and their viewers that make every upgrade and advancement focused on outcomes across the value chain. We take care of the technology and broadcasters get a suite of capabilities designed to help meet their business goals,” said John Tarakdjian, Managing Director of Mangomolo. “We continue to adapt and grow our platform to give broadcasters flexibility and choice when they deliver new digital experiences.”



Mangomolo’s users can see how viewers are interacting with content in real-time while assessing audiences based on interests, age, gender, social status, location and other parameters. This enables personalisation of content and service optimisation. Mangomolo’s Analytics Module includes numerous Standard Report Formats highlighting Key Performance Metrics related to your Audience, Content, Conversion, Engagement, and others.



