Kuwait Volleyball Team To Participate In UAE's West Asian Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national volleyball team will participate in the Second West Asian Volleyball Championship to be hosted by Al-Ain city in UAE, Wednesday and will continue until August 25th.

Vice President of the Kuwaiti Volleyball Federation, Nasser Al-Owaid told KUNA on Tuesday the team's readiness, amid the aspiration of the players and the technical staff, led by international coach Jassem Al-Tarawah to provide an outstanding performance.

Al-Owaid said the championship includes participation of 10 GCC and Arab countries, with the teams divided into two groups, the first group, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Syria, and Bahrain, while the second group includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan.

He expressed his hope that this championship would contribute in strengthening ties between participating countries, as well as the importance of sports competition in exchanging experiences and building strong relationships between Arab youth. (end)

skm













MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108548285