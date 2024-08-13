Akula Tech Welcomes Professor The Hon. Greg Hunt As Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hon. Greg Hunt

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Akula Tech , an innovative Australian deep-tech company specializing in AI-driven space technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor the Hon. Greg Hunt as an Advisor. Hon. Hunt, a former distinguished for Health, and Member of the Australian Parliament, brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to bolstering Australia's presence in the global space and sectors.In his previous role as Minister for Industry, Innovation & Science, Hon. Hunt was instrumental in laying the foundation for the establishment of the Australian Space Agency. His extensive experience and insights will be invaluable as Akula Tech continues to advance its cutting-edge AI-powered space technologies and expand its impact on the international stage.As an emerging leader in the space and defence industry, Akula Tech has quickly made strides in harnessing artificial intelligence for satellite applications, particularly in addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, environmental monitoring, and telecommunications. The addition of Hon. Greg Hunt to the advisory board underscores the company's dedication to leveraging high-level expertise to drive its mission forward."I'm delighted to be supporting the team at Akula Tech. This is a brilliant emerging Australian deep-tech and satellite company which, in its first few years, has already secured international clients and recognition with their first launch upcoming. Most importantly, they are pushing the boundaries of the interface between AI and satellite technology to help with climate, environment, telecommunications, and strategic objectives," stated Hon. Greg Hunt.Preetham Akula, CEO of Akula Tech, commented on the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Hon. Greg Hunt to our advisory board. His extensive background in public service and dedication to innovation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and impact. With Mr. Hunt's guidance, we look forward to accelerating our development of next-generation satellite systems and manufacturing these cutting-edge satellites onshore in Australia."Akula Tech's recent accomplishments include the recently announced First Space Mission in collaboration with Dhruva Space and Esper Satellite, set to launch a state-of-the-art hyperspectral imager and AI module. This mission marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, displaying its commitment to advancing onboard AI/ML technology for space applications and providing timely and critical insights into various sectors, including defence, security, and environmental monitoring.Hon. Greg Hunt's addition to Akula Tech's advisory board is a testament to the company's growing reputation and its commitment to innovation. His strategic insight and leadership will play a crucial role in guiding Akula Tech as it continues to expand its offerings and make a significant impact on the global stage.About Akula Tech: Founded in 2022, Akula Tech Pty Ltd is a cutting-edge Australian startup specializing in AI-powered space technology. The company is at the forefront of designing and developing next-generation satellite systems, providing end-to-end services from manufacturing to launch. Akula Tech is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable space solutions that address critical objectives in defence, security, climate, and emergency sectors.For media inquiries, please contact:

Akhash Kennedy

Akula Tech PTY Ltd

+61 411 501 753

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram