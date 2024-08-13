S&H Rugs Debut At Cover Connect NYC, September 14Th-16Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sparrows on Trees

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Showcasing Craftsmanship: Celebrating A Unique CollectionThis year S&H Rugs will be bringing many new and exciting developments to Cover Connect. One of their highlights is a reimaged bird design, using sparrows instead of the traditional Persian peacocks. These have been proven to be of greater appeal to modern western tastes over the former established design. Sparrows symbolize life and beauty, and are a marvelous addition to home décor, especially when paired with carefully curated color combinations.They are also introducing brand new Oushak designs that feature different and trending color combinations.Additionally, their collection includes hand crafted zero-pile pieces with vegetable dyes, showcasing a distressed, antique look and texture. These are available as one-of-a-kind selections or as part of their program collection. This allows for a range of choices that cater to numerous design preferences.Nature Prevails: Greens and Browns Rise as Greys Fade AwayRecently, S&H Rugs has observed a vigorous increase in the use of green and brown rugs in current décor. This is due to a shift in eco-conscious living, which has prompted their clients to favor colors reminiscent of nature. Earthy browns and mossy greens not only provide a sense of warmth to any space, but also create a calm and fulfilling atmosphere.While greens and browns are on their way in, grey is quietly leaving the scene. Although it was once a governing player in the design scene, designers are now pursuing more vibrant and earthy alternatives. Their clients desire individuality and are moving to embrace comfort and authenticity.Although the market is experiencing a change in its number one player, shades of blue have been holding their own and remain a popular and reliable option. Still selling steadily, they induce a sense of calm and tranquility, which makes them perfect for living spaces or bedrooms.Join S&H Rugs at Cover Connect: A Celebration of Rug DesignS&H Rugs is delighted to be a participant at Cover Connect from September 14th-16th in NYC. Being located alongside 44 other exhibitors makes their floor the go to destination for hand knotted rugs. They pride themselves on their distinct colors and designs, and believe that's what makes S&H Rugs so unique. Competition is not deterred, it is in fact welcomed, as they know their stunning designs set them apart from the rest of the marketplace.They have also established a new brand ambassador, Emily Cupo, who they believe is a young talent with a great, promising future.

