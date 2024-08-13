'Sushi Tech Tokyo 2025' Set For Next May

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scan this QR for more detail about SusHi Tech Tokyo

An Upgraded Version of One of Asia's Largest Startup Conferences

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Under the concept of creating a sustainable city with high technology, the Tokyo Metropolitan Gov-ernment has been promoting“Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo,” or“SusHi Tech Tokyo” for short, to convey the challenge of solving urban issues and the diverse attractiveness of the capital city.

Upgrading“SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024” held in May this year, they have now decided to organize“SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025,” one of Asia's largest startup conferences, in May next year at locations including the Tokyo Big Sight convention center.

They will secure greater venue space and build up opportunities for business negotiations, which may lead to collaboration and investment, as well as programs for exchanges between cities and startups worldwide. They will also newly establish“Public Day” to provide citizens and young people, who will lead the future, with a platform to get in touch with startups and cutting-edge technologies.

Details of the event will be released in due course.



【Overview】

1 Event period:

(Business Day) May 8 (Thursday) and May 9 (Friday), 2025

(Public Day) May 10 (Saturday), 2025

A meeting of senior officials from cities around the world will be held from May 7 to 9.

2 Event venues:

East Exhibition Halls 4-6, Tokyo Big Sight (address: 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo) and other locations

3 Key points (Details to be released in due course)

(1) Building up initiatives aimed at creating innovation.

・Secure greater venue space (1.3 times from the previous event).

・Enrich opportunities for business talks that may lead to collaboration and investment.

(2) Building up initiatives aimed at discussing the future of cities and realizing it.

・Enrich programs such as exchanges between cities and startups worldwide.

・Exhibit cutting-edge technologies, which help foresee the future of cities, and offer hands-on experiences with them.

(3) Providing a platform for youth, who will lead the future, to gather and take action.

・Strengthen the student-led“ITAMAE (Innovative Technology Academic MAEestro)” team that organizes events, etc.

・Newly establish a“Public Day” for citizens and young people to gather.

For“SusHi Tech Tokyo,” go to:



A2T Secretariat Team

Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support

