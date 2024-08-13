Greece issues high alert as wildfire go out of control in northern suburbs of Athens

(MENAFN) On Monday, a major wildfire broke out of control in the northern suburbs of Athens, prompting evacuations and challenging firefighting efforts. The blaze, fueled by swirling winds, reached towering flames over 25 meters (80 feet) high, severely impacting the region. Greece activated Europe's mutual civil protection mechanism in response, seeking aid from neighboring countries.



The fire, which started Sunday afternoon about 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Athens, quickly spread, destroying homes and businesses while enveloping the city in smoke and ash. Power outages hit parts of Athens, disrupting traffic lights and affecting major intersections. Authorities reported 15 injuries, primarily from smoke inhalation, as the fire reached suburbs approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city center. Satellite images from Greece’s National Observatory indicated that the fire has consumed roughly 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres).



In response to the disaster, several countries pledged assistance. France offered a helicopter, Italy sent two water-dropping planes, and the Czech Republic committed 75 firefighters and 25 vehicles. Serbia and Romania were preparing to contribute as well. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry announced the dispatch of two firefighting planes and a helicopter, with Spain also arranging support. The wildfire, which ravaged pine forests dried out by intense heat waves this summer, has tested Greece’s firefighting resources, already strained by an exceptionally hot season.



Nikos Lavranos, head of Greece's main firefighters' union, noted the exhaustion of firefighters who have been battling blazes throughout the summer. Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias described the fire as "exceptionally dangerous," highlighting the difficulties in tackling the blaze, especially in hard-to-reach mountainous areas northeast of Athens.

