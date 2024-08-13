Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Renewable Natural Gas Capacity Will Nearly Triple By 2033

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RNG offers an immediate decarbonization solution to a wide range of industries

BOULDER,

Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report from Guidehouse Insights

analyzes natural (RNG) production capacity additions and equipment sales globally.



RNG, also known as biomethane, is produced by removing the impurities from biogas, which is released during the decomposition of organic matter such as animal or food waste. Once the biogas is upgraded to make a stream of pipeline quality methane, it becomes RNG, which is completely interchangeable with conventional fossil natural gas. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global RNG capacity is expected to nearly triple between 2024 and 2033, climbing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% to exceed 1,000 billion cubic feet (Bcf) by the end of 2033.

"RNG offers an immediate decarbonization solution to a wide range of industries," says Peter Marrin, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As a drop-in fuel, RNG is compatible with existing gas infrastructure, including pipelines, storage caverns, gas turbines, and home appliances. Renewable gas is especially well suited for hard-to-abate sectors, where few other decarbonization options exist."

While many developing countries will continue to use biogas for cooking and heating, Europe and North America were early movers on crafting legislation to help incentivize the use of renewable fuels such as RNG. Market demand today largely reflects those policies. In addition to high production costs, the scalability of feedstocks is a primary concern about the development of the RNG market. Producers need a steady long-term supply of feedstock, which can be a challenge considering the cyclical nature of some agriculture activities. In addition, competition over feedstocks will increase as new demand and RNG suppliers emerge, according to the report.

The report, Renewable Natural Gas , provides analyses for RNG production capacity additions and equipment sales revenues from 2024-2033. Projections are based on an analysis of planned RNG production capacity and primary research that includes phone and in-person interviews with industry leaders. Analyses have been segmented by global region, production pathways, and end-use application. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website .



About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit .

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report,

Renewable Natural Gas,

is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

[email protected]



SOURCE Guidehouse Insights