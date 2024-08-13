Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market To Reach $4.9 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increasing prevalence of dehydration-related conditions, growing and wellness trends, and aging population are the major factors which drive the global growth.

" Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market by Service (Immune boosters, boosters, Skin care, Migraine and Others), Component (Medicated and Non-medicated), End user (Hospital & Clinics, Wellness Centers & Spas, Home Healthcare, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2033. Request Sample of the Report on Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market Forecast 2033 -

Prime determinants of growth



Increasing prevalence of dehydration-related conditions, and growing health and wellness trends are the major factors that drive the growth of the intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market growth. However, high cost and risk of complications hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing economies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$2.3 billion

Market Size in 2033

$4.9 billion

CAGR

7.8

% No. of Pages in Report

220 Segments Covered

Service, Component, End User and Region.

Drivers

Increase in prevalence of dehydration-related conditions



Growth in health and wellness trends



Rise in aging population

Opportunities

Technological advancements



Increase in healthcare spending

Restraints

High cost



Risk of complications



Segment Highlights



The immune booster service is widely used in the IV hydration therapy market due to its effectiveness in enhancing the body's natural defenses. This treatment typically includes a combination of vitamins, such as Vitamin C and B-Complex, along with essential minerals and antioxidants. By directly infusing these nutrients into the bloodstream, the therapy quickly boosts the immune system, helping to prevent illnesses and accelerate recovery, making it popular among health-conscious individuals.



In addition, the rise in the use of medicated IV hydration therapy is fueled by its effectiveness in quickly replenishing essential nutrients and fluids. This therapy bypasses the digestive system, delivering vitamins, minerals, and medications directly into the bloodstream. It's popular among athletes, those seeking quick recovery from dehydration, and individuals aiming to boost energy levels or treat specific health conditions. Its convenience and immediate impact contribute to its growing popularity in wellness and medical circles.



Furthermore, the need for IV hydration therapy is prominently observed in hospitals and clinics where patients require rapid rehydration due to conditions such as severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, or inability to take fluids orally. IV therapy allows healthcare providers to deliver fluids, electrolytes, and medications directly into the bloodstream, ensuring efficient absorption and swift relief of symptoms. Its controlled administration and ability to address critical medical needs make it a cornerstone in clinical settings for managing various health challenges.



Regional Outlook



The IV hydration therapy market varies regionally. North America leads due to high health awareness, advanced healthcare, and disposable income. Europe follows with growing wellness tourism and dehydration treatment. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding due to rising health awareness and better healthcare access. Latin America and the Middle East are also growing, driven by improved healthcare and medical tourism, despite regulatory challenges and higher costs.



Key Players



Davita

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Core IV Therapy, LLC

Cryojuvenate UK Ltd.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NexGen Health

JW Life Science Corporation

Amanta Healthcare

Baxter International Inc. Drip Hydration

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intravenous (IV) hydration therapy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Industry Development



In December 2022, The DRIPBaR, an IV vitamin therapy franchise growing rapidly across America, announced that they have partnered with entrepreneur, investor, and original "Shark Tank" shark, Kevin Harrington. Providing cells with the nutritional "fuel" through IV therapy, the franchise is experiencing tremendous annual growth as well as rapidly expanding across the nation.



In September 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, announced the launch of its new CARESAFE IV Administration Sets with Optional AirStop component. CARESAFE IV Sets are the first robust portfolio of IV administration sets in the U.S. market that are not made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP).

In September 2022, ScreenPro Security Inc.

announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. has introduced Intravenous Vitamin Therapy (IV Therapy) to its services in Toronto and Vancouver.



