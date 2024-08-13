Honasa Consumer's BBLUNT Product Business Hits INR 100 Crore Net ARR, Grows Over 4X In Two Years Post-Acquisition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, August 13, 2024: BBLUNT, the trailblazing hair care brand from the Honasa Consumer Ltd. portfolio known for bringing salon-like experiences to home announces a significant milestone, achieving an annual revenue rate of INR 100 crore and grows 4 times since its acquisition. This achievement underscores Honasa Consumer's capabilities to nurture and scale new-age brands with strategic innovations, delivering exceptional haircare solutions to consumers across India.



Honasa Consumer has once again demonstrated the strength of its on-trend, data-based innovation strategy, taking BBlunt to achieve this milestone. The focus on leveraging data for product innovation and responding swiftly to emerging trends continues to be a cornerstone of the strategy. Building upon this legacy of innovation, BBlunt has uniquely addressed consumer needs and pioneered innovative hair care and styling products, establishing itself as a market leader in the online styling space.



BBlunt has created solutions tailored specifically to Indian hair types and conditions, focusing on hair colors, shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and hair appliances. The brand's success stems from its unique product development process, which combines insights from stylists, consumer interactions, and rigorous salon testing. Honasa Consumer Ltd. has established itself as a leader in understanding millennial behaviour and successfully launching and scaling brands with strong millennial appeal. The brand has introduced unique, innovative products tailored to consumer needs, such as the Intense Moisture Heat Spa Mask, Intense Shine Hair Serum, Hot Shot Styling Range, and various hair appliances.



This growth is complemented by a sixfold rise in brand-related Google searches over the past two years, underscoring BBlunt's dominant presence in the online styling space.



Commenting on this milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Honasa Consumer Limited, says, "We are extremely thrilled with BBlunt's achievement of reaching an INR 100 crore annual run rate and growing the brand 4x since the acquisition. From the outset, we were confident in the brand's potential and knew that our strategic playbooks could drive its expansion. These playbooks have enabled us to broaden the brand's reach and scale it significantly. This milestone highlights our deep understanding of the Indian haircare market. We've developed products tailored to the specific needs of Indian consumers, tackling issues like hard water damage and pollution while delivering salon-quality experiences at home. Our success is rooted in a strategic approach that nurtures brands resonating with modern consumers who value both affordability and the freedom to experiment. As we continue to leverage data-driven insights and prioritize digital-first strategies, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in the beauty and personal care industry."



Beyond this stellar growth, BBlunt is dedicated to its mission of generating livelihood opportunities for women through BBlunt Shine Academy, which aims to empower women through vocational training in hair styling, promoting skill development and financial independence. The Shine Academy offers a fully sponsored program that has already trained and certified over 10,000 women across 11 states in the 'Foundation Course for Hair Styling.' This initiative is implemented through the Sambhav Foundation.



This achievement by BBlunt reaffirms Honasa Consumer's commitment to nurturing and scaling brands with a focus on consumer-centric strategies, setting new benchmarks in the beauty and personal care sector.





ABOUT HONASA CONSUMER LIMITED



Honasa Consumer Limited, is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. Uniquely positioned to capture the growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company is building brands through on-trend data-based innovation and strong omnichannel distribution. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to serving its consumers and the society for a better tomorrow.

