Five Wounded As Invaders Shell Three Villages In Kherson Region This Morning
Date
8/13/2024 5:19:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the villages of Zymivnyk, Sadove and Tiahynka in the Kherson region early on August 13, wounding five civilians, including a foreigner.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On the morning of August 13, the occupiers shelled Zymivnyk, Sadove and Tiahynka. Five civilians were injured and wounded, including a foreigner," the post said.
According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening and night of August 12, Russian troops shelled Kherson, using artillery weapons and drones.
Read also:
Invaders moving military equipment from Crimea toward Kherson region - social media
Due to the shelling, a 25-year-old woman died of her injuries in the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her young daughter with an acute stress reaction.
Medics helped two more victims - a 35-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.
An acute stress reaction was diagnosed in a 70-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl who came under fire.
In Antonivka, a 70-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from a drone.
On August 12, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring 17 others, including two children.
MENAFN13082024000193011044ID1108548133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.