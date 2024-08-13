Five Wounded As Invaders Shell Three Villages In Kherson Region This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the villages of Zymivnyk, Sadove and Tiahynka in the Kherson region early on August 13, wounding five civilians, including a foreigner.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On the morning of August 13, the occupiers shelled Zymivnyk, Sadove and Tiahynka. Five civilians were and wounded, including a foreigner," the post said.

According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening and night of August 12, Russian troops shelled Kherson, using artillery weapons and drones.

Due to the shelling, a 25-year-old woman died of her injuries in the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her young daughter with an acute stress reaction.

Medics helped two more victims - a 35-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.

An acute stress reaction was diagnosed in a 70-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl who came under fire.

In Antonivka, a 70-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from a drone.

On August 12, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring 17 others, including two children.