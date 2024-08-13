عربي


Adult, Child Killed In Bus Accident In Khmelnytskyi Region

8/13/2024 5:19:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A passenger bus carrying 19 children and four adults got into an accident in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region on Tuesday, August 13, leaving a 12-year-old girl and an adult dead.

That is according to the National Police of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"The traffic accident occurred today, August 13, at 07:45, on the H-03 highway near the village of Vyshnopil of the Starokostiantyniv territorial community," the statement reads.

According to law enforcement officers, the LAZ Liner bus driver was transporting a group of children accompanied by two adults from the village of Liubar, Zhytomyr region, to the village of Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the bus and allowed the vehicle to overturn.

In total, there were 23 people on the bus, including 19 children, two adults accompanying the children and two drivers.

Photo: National Police

UkrinForm

