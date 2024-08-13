Kazan To Host Altyn Minbar International Film Festival
The 20th Altyn Minbar International film Festival will be held
on September 6-11, in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan,
Azernews reports.
Around 51 films from 27 countries have been included in the
festival`s competition program.
Ten films will participate in each of the "Feature Feature
Film", "Short Feature Film", "Documentary Films" and "Animation
Films" programs, and 11 films will be screened within the "National
Competition".
All films selected for the festival reflect moral values and
cultural traditions that carry the ideas of peace, respect for
religious beliefs and humanism.
The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival has been held
since 2005.
