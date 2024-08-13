IDEA Organizes Kura Riverbank Cleanup Campaign
Date
8/13/2024 5:19:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA)
Public Union and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources co-organized a traditional cleanup campaign on Monday
along the Kura riverbank, specifically in the section of the river
that flows through the Neftchala district,
Azernews reports.
A total of 30 young volunteers, as well as members of the
public, joined the campaign.
Approximately half a ton of waste was collected and transferred
to a landfill in the Neftchala district.
The primary goal of the initiative is to clean the Caspian Sea
and other water bodies of materials that hinder fish development
and to prevent pollution and littering of the Kura River banks.
The campaign also aims to raise public awareness about the
importance of maintaining cleanliness in coastal areas and the
impact of discarded waste on the river and the Caspian Sea's
fauna.
Note that IDEA Public Union in collaboration with local and
international partners, regularly organizes actions to clean the
banks of the Caspian Sea, Kura river in order to preserve, enhance
and protect the aquatic biological resources of Azerbaijan and the
region.
The partners of the event express their gratitude to all the
nature-loving young people who joined the event, urging everyone
not to pollute the planet and take care of the environment.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108548127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.