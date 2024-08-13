IDEA Organizes Kura Riverbank Cleanup Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union and Azerbaijan's of Ecology and Natural Resources co-organized a traditional cleanup campaign on Monday along the Kura riverbank, specifically in the section of the river that flows through the Neftchala district, Azernews reports.

A total of 30 young volunteers, as well as members of the public, joined the campaign.

Approximately half a ton of waste was collected and transferred to a landfill in the Neftchala district.

The primary goal of the initiative is to clean the Caspian Sea and other water bodies of materials that hinder fish development and to prevent pollution and littering of the Kura River banks.

The campaign also aims to raise public awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in coastal areas and the impact of discarded waste on the river and the Caspian Sea's fauna.

Note that IDEA Public Union in collaboration with local and international partners, regularly organizes actions to clean the banks of the Caspian Sea, Kura river in order to preserve, enhance and protect the aquatic biological resources of Azerbaijan and the region.

The partners of the event express their gratitude to all the nature-loving young people who joined the event, urging everyone not to pollute the planet and take care of the environment.