GUAM Delegation To Monitor Azerbaijan's Snap Parliamentary Elections
Date
8/13/2024 5:19:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The GUAM observation mission will monitor Azerbaijan's snap
parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1,
Azernews reports.
The GUAM Secretariat announced that the five-member delegation
will feature GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev, Ukrainian
Verkhovna Rada deputy Mykhailo Papiyev, Georgian MP David
Matikashvili, and GUAM Secretariat coordinators Sabuhi Tamirov and
Teimuraz Kiladze.
Following the elections, the GUAM observer mission will publish
a report detailing the outcomes.
The elections have drawn considerable international attention,
with 267 observers from 29 organizations and 46 countries
registered to oversee the process.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has invited several international
bodies to observe the elections, including OSCE ODIHR, the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC), GUAM, the Non-Aligned Movement's Youth
Network, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and the
Organisation of Turkic States.
Additionally, 13 other international organizations, such as the
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Interparliamentary Assembly of the
CIS, and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries
(TURKPA), have also been invited.
The snap elections follow a decree by President Ilham Aliyev on
June 28, which dissolved the previous parliament. The elections,
set for September 1, 2024, mark a significant moment in
Azerbaijan's legislative process. The country's electoral system
generally elects members for five-year terms, but a 2016
constitutional amendment allows for shortened terms in cases of
snap elections, with future elections scheduled for the first
Sunday in November five years after the snap vote.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108548126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.