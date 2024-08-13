Turkey lifts Instagram ban following Meta complies with government demands

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey announced the lifting of its block on the social media Instagram, following an agreement with Meta, Instagram's parent company, to address concerns raised by Turkish authorities. The ban, which was imposed on August 2, was initially a response to Instagram's alleged non-compliance with Turkish laws and regulations, particularly related to sensitive public issues. Turkish officials had accused the platform of censoring posts expressing condolences for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.



Turkey, which has condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire, had criticized what it views as unconditional Western support for Israel. The nine-day ban led to protests from users and small businesses that rely on Instagram for customer engagement. According to data from Statista, Turkey is the fifth largest market for Instagram globally, with over 57 million users, following India, the United States, Brazil, and Indonesia.



Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Oraloğlu confirmed the end of the ban in a Twitter post, stating that Instagram had agreed to cooperate with the Turkish government on various issues, including crimes such as murder, sexual assault, drug trafficking, abuse, and torture. Oraloğlu highlighted that significant progress had been made in enhancing digital security, legal compliance, user rights protection, and oversight mechanisms in Turkey's digital environment.



