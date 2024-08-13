Salt Medical: A New Medical Device Design Contract Manufacturer To Open In Galway
Date
8/13/2024 5:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GALWAY, Ireland
, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claregalway Corporate Park, Co.
Galway, is about to welcome a new player in the healthcare industry – Salt Medical, a Contract Development and manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) specialising in medical device manufacturing. The arrival of Salt Medical is set to bring a wave of innovation and opportunity to the region, further establishing Claregalway as a hub for cutting-edge medical technologies.
Who is Salt Medical?
Continue Reading
Salt Medical: A New Medical Device Design Contract Manufacturer to open in& Galway
Salt Medical establishes
a renowned international medical device platform
with an extensive global research and development (R&D) and manufacturing infrastructure. The company operates R&D and manufacturing facilities in Ireland, along with raw
material and precision component supply and large-scale manufacturing facilities in
the United States and the Asia Pacific region.
Specialising in the production of catheters, guidewires, medical endoscopes, surgical robots, and various other medical devices, Salt Medical has garnered significant expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing innovative products for cardiovascular, neurovascular and endovascular applications, as well as gastroenterology, respiratory, and other clinical fields.
Salt Medical Ireland is a member of IBEC/Irish Medtech Association. By leveraging a fully integrated network, Salt Medical Ireland is able to offer highly efficient and responsive services to medical device manufacturers worldwide, ensuring cost-effectiveness and quality in every step of the production process. With the established supply chain in Europe, their dedicated team is capable to transfer non-EU/EU devices to the target markets.
Learn more about Salt Medical at
.
Photo:
Media contact:
[email protected]
+353 91373884
MENAFN13082024003732001241ID1108548114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.