Kneron's Partnership With Mitac To Transform AI Edge Computing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MiTAC and Kneron Collaborate to Advance AI Edge Computing

Kneron and MiTAC united to set new standards in AI technology, driving innovation in edge computing solutions.

UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI), Kneron and MiTAC Information have announced a strategic partnership that aims to redefine the landscape of AI edge computing. By combining Kneron's strategic leadership in neural processing units (NPU) with MiTAC's extensive experience in system integration, this collaboration is set to push the boundaries of AI innovation and enhance the global competitiveness of enterprises leveraging these technologies.The partnership officially launches following the signing of a memorandum, which outlines several key initiatives aimed at pioneering new AI application technologies. Under this agreement, Kneron has appointed MiTAC as the global distributor for its Edge Server and related products, entrusting MiTAC with the responsibility for sales and distribution on a worldwide scale. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in the tech industry, marking a new chapter in AI edge computing.Kneron, founded in San Diego, California, in 2015, has rapidly established itself as a global leader in the development of edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) processors, renowned for their innovative solutions in end-edge AI computing. The company's AI chips are celebrated for their high-performance computing, advanced algorithm capabilities, and energy efficiency, addressing critical challenges in edge AI devices such as latency, security, and cost. With a strong commitment to empowering users by ensuring data ownership and security remain in their hands rather than with large cloud providers, Kneron is at the forefront of a new era in AI edge computing. Backed by significant intellectual property rights in AI chips and algorithms and supported by a world-class research and development team, Kneron has secured over $190 million in funding from prominent investors, including Horizons Ventures, Qualcomm, Sequoia Capital, and Foxconn. Its global clientele features industry giants like Qualcomm, Sony, Toyota, Panasonic, and many others, solidifying Kneron as a formidable force in the AI industry.MiTAC Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a pioneer in Taiwan's software services industry, originally known as MiTAC Computer, with over 50 years of experience and involvement in more than 1,500 major projects. It is one of the few system integrators in Taiwan that can serve diverse client groups while understanding detailed client needs and integrating relevant applications. MiTAC holds significant weight in the ICT market, serving clients including government agencies, enterprises, educational institutions, financial institutions both domestically and overseas. In recent years, it has actively developed AI technologies and applications, providing total AIoT solutions and generative AI services to enterprises and governments, making it an important leader in Taiwan's smart cities and digital transformation.One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the launch of a co-branded Kneron Edge Server with MiTAC. This groundbreaking product is set to open new possibilities for Kneron's NPU chips and propel Taiwan's innovation in AI software and hardware to new heights. The Kneron Edge Server will leverage MiTAC's system integration expertise and Kneron's advanced AI technology, making it a powerful tool for enterprises worldwide.

Tiffany Chang

Kneron

...