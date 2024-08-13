Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market To Surge To $110.4 Million By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Grows from $57.2 Million in 2023, Projected at a Robust CAGR of 7.76% from 2024 to 2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Arabian stationary fire fighting pumps market , valued at approximately $57.2 million in 2023, is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating a market valuation of $110.4 million by 2032. This impressive expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.76% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The growth of the stationary fire-fighting pumps market in Saudi Arabia is driven by increasing industrialization, infrastructural developments, and heightened safety regulations. With ongoing investments in urban development and the oil and gas sector, the demand for advanced fire fighting systems is expected to rise significantly.Market DynamicsDriver: Expansion of Industrial and Commercial Sectors Requiring Robust Fire Protection SystemsSaudi Arabia's industrial and commercial sectors are expanding rapidly, driving the demand for robust fire protection systems, including stationary fire fighting pumps market. The construction of the NEOM mega-city, which will house over 1 million residents and numerous commercial establishments, is a prime example of this expansion. In the past year alone, over 200 new industrial facilities have been established, all requiring state-of-the-art fire safety systems. The commercial sector has also seen substantial growth, with 150 new shopping malls and retail complexes opening, each needing comprehensive fire fighting solutions. This industrial boom has led to an increase in the deployment of over 1,000 stationary fire fighting pumps in new facilities.Additionally, the oil and gas industry, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's economy, has seen the development of 20 new refineries and processing plants in the last year, each equipped with advanced fire fighting systems in the stationary fire fighting pumps market. The logistics and warehousing sector, which added 2 million square meters of storage space, has also significantly boosted the demand for reliable fire protection. The increased investment in these sectors is further reflected in the establishment of 10 new industrial zones, each with stringent fire safety requirements. Education and healthcare sectors have not been left behind, with 50 new schools and hospitals being constructed, all adhering to strict fire safety regulations.The market's upward trajectory reflects a growing focus on improving fire safety measures and preparedness across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. As the country continues to develop and modernize, the need for reliable and effective fire fighting solutions will become increasingly crucial, fueling the growth of the stationary fire fighting pumps market.Top Players in Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market.EBARA CORPORATION.Kirloskar Group.KSB SE & Co. KGaA.The Rosenbauer Group.Sulzer Ltd.Xylem Inc..Wilo SE.C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited.Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Co.SFFECO GLOBAL.Other Prominent PlayersFor more information, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Type.Horizontal Split Case.Vertical Split Case.Vertical Inline.Vertical Turbine.End SuctionBy Product Type.Sprinkler Systems.Fire HydrantsBy Power Source.Electric.DieselBy Pump Capacity.Up to 500 GPM.500-1000 GPM.1000-1500 GPM.1500-2000 GPM.2000- 2500 GPM.2500 - 3000 GPM.Above 3000 GPMBy End User.Residential.CommercialoHotelsoOffice BuildingsoHospitalsoPublic and Government BuildingsoFire Department.IndustrialoOil & GasoManufacturingBy Provinces.Riyadh.Makkah.Medina.Tabuk.Jeddah.Dammam.Rest of Saudi ArabiaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

