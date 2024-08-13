China extends low-interest loan program to accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions

(MENAFN) China's central has decided to extend its low-interest loan program aimed at assisting businesses in their efforts to cut carbon emissions. This initiative, which was originally launched in 2021, will continue through the end of 2027. Under the program, financial institutions are permitted to offer up to 60 percent of eligible loans at a reduced interest rate of 1.75 percent for a one-year term, providing significant financial incentives for companies committed to environmental sustainability.



The extension of this program highlights China's ongoing dedication to advancing carbon emission reduction projects. Although specific details regarding the implementation of the extended program were not provided in the State Council's announcement, it was noted that China plans to complement this effort with new tax and investment policies. These measures are part of a broader strategy to support the "green transformation" of the economy, reflecting the country's commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.



China's proactive approach in extending this financial support demonstrates its strategic focus on achieving long-term climate goals. By facilitating access to low-interest loans and planning additional policy measures, the country aims to enhance its environmental responsibility and foster a more sustainable economic model.



MENAFN13082024000045015682ID1108548087