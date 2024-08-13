Kuwait Oil Prices Up To USD 79.95 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up USD 1.75 to reach USD 79.95 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 78.20 pb last Thursday, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. On a global scale, the went up USD 2.64 to reach USD 82.30 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate, which went up USD 3.22, reaching USD 80.06 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.