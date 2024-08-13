Fourth Cycle Of 'Sheikh Sultan Award' Recognises 555 Talented Youth

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, 13 August 2024: The Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth (SSA), a pioneering regional initiative, has reached a milestone in its fourth cycle by awarding 555 young talents from citizens and residents across the UAE. This marks the highest number of recipients since the award's launch in 2019, recognising achievements in categories including gold, silver, and bronze, following participants' success in meeting specific requirements. The award, under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, continues to highlight and support the diverse talents and capabilities of the youth in the region.

The award extended congratulations to the creative challenge champions who demonstrated their prowess across all levels in the current cycle, which saw an unprecedented turnout. This cycle attracted 906 participants aiming for three medals across various sections, marking the highest number of participants in any cycle in the award's history.

Aziza Ibrahim Al Maazmi, Director of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, expressed the award's pride in the remarkable achievements of the participants across various challenge fields. These accomplishments showcase the participants' passion, creativity, will, and sense of responsibility. Al Maazmi highlighted how these achievements embody the award's mission to acknowledge the energies and capabilities of young people, foster a culture of excellence, and inspire them to overcome life's challenges, take responsibility, and boost their self-confidence and creativity.

Aziza Ibrahim Al Maazmi said: 'We are thrilled to recognise a new cohort of exceptional youth who are the emerging pioneers and leaders poised to significantly contribute to the ongoing and sustainable development of society and the nation. We wholeheartedly congratulate them on their achievements and eagerly anticipate their continued success and accomplishments in their future endeavours. We hope their experiences will inspire and energise even more creative talents within the UAE.'



The award announced that 363 young men and 192 women were celebrated; among them, 42 received the gold medal, 50 the silver, and 463 the bronze. Those who completed their respective challenges included diverse nationalities residing in the UAE, with Emirati participants garnering the highest number of awards. In that order, the following were awardees from India, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Oman, Canada, the United States, Australia, and Pakistan.

This cycle of the award saw significant participation from schools and cultural sports clubs across the Emirates. Notably, 'Our Own English High School Sharjah – Boys' and 'Delhi Private School – Sharjah' led in gold medal wins, while the 'Emirates Scouts Association' secured the most bronze medals. The highest number of silver medals were awarded to participants from 'Sharjah Youth.'

The award, held annually and open to young individuals aged 13-18 from all nationalities within the country, has seen significant engagement across its four criteria: Adventure, Volunteering, Skills, and Fitness & Well-Being.

Over the past three editions, more than 1,500 young men and women participated, with 153 honourees: 36 received gold medals, 43 silver, and 74 bronze.