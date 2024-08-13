Emirates To Introduce Retrofitted Boeing 777S On Two More Cities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Airline to deploy enhanced 777 with new Business Class and Premium to Zurich and Riyadh Planned scale up of retrofitted B777 operations includes second daily flights to Geneva and Brussels

DUBAI, UAE 13 August 2024: Emirates has today announced plans to introduce its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to two more cities - Zurich and Riyadh from 1 October 2024*. The airline will also layer on refurbished B777s to Geneva and Brussels operations, making them the first two cities in the airline's network to sport refreshed B777 cabins on all flights.



The airline aims to offer customers more of its highly acclaimed Premium Economy product and newly configured Business Class cabin on the Boeing 777 in the coming weeks and months. Emirates' enhanced B777s will operate as follows:



To Zurich, Emirates will operate its retrofitted Boeing 777 on EK 85 and EK 86 starting from 1 October 2024*.



Emirates' enhanced Boeing 777 featuring its latest cabins will also land in Riyadh for the first time, as EK 819 and EK 820 from 1 October 2024*. This will be the first debut of Emirates' Premium Economy in the Middle East/GCC.



From 22 September 2024*, Geneva will become the first city in the Emirates network to offer Premium Economy seats and newly refreshed Business Class cabins on all flights, with the introduction of the retrofitted B777 on EK 89 and EK 90. From 9 October 2024*, Emirates will operate its second retrofitted B777 to Brussels on EK 181 and EK 182 six times weekly.

With an expanded list of cities served by both the refurbished Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, Emirates is providing customers more choice and a better experience in the skies across every cabin class. The airline plans to serve 28 cities with Premium Economy by the end of this year. So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.

The four-class Boeing 777 is configured with six or eight First Class suites, 38 Business class seats in a four-abreast arrangement, 24 seats in Premium Economy in a 2-4-2 layout, and 260 Economy class seats.

Customers flying in the new Emirates 777 Business Class can look forward to spacious seats, more privacy, with the luxury of uninterrupted sleep with a 180 degree fully reclined flat bed. With the middle seat removed, each 20.7-inch-wide soft leather seat offers aisle access for every customer, in addition to a personal mini-bar, wooden table for dining or working, multiple charging outlets for personal devices and new seat button controls.

Customers can expect to enjoy the finest culinary creations with full table service that includes Royal Doulton fine bone china and exclusive cutlery, the best champagne and wine selection in the industry, in addition to award-winning in-flight entertainment and service by the airline's multi-national cabin crew.



The Emirates Boeing 777 Premium Economy's 19.5-inch-wide cream leather seats complemented by a 6-way adjustable headrest offer more comfort with a 38-inch pitch that tilts back 8 inches for a relaxed recline. The in-flight cradle position in Premium Economy is supported with a calf and footrest for added comfort, in addition to accessible in-seat charging points and a wooden dining and side cocktail table.

The Emirates Premium Economy experience is rounded off with an elevated in-flight dining experience that includes elements inspired by Business Class like a welcome drink, fine beverages and a selection of gourmet dishes served on fine tableware.

Tickets can be booked on emirates, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.