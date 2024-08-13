Iran's Constitutional Council spokesperson condemns global inaction on Gaza war

(MENAFN) Hadi Tahan Nazif, the spokesman for Iran's Constitutional Council, has sharply criticized the international community for its inaction regarding the violence in Gaza, calling it a glaring example of double standards in human rights. Speaking during a memorial service on Monday, Tahan Nazif condemned the silence of those who profess to uphold human rights while atrocities continue unabated in Gaza.



He accused the international community of failing to address the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the violence has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and other vulnerable individuals. Tahan Nazif denounced this as a period marked by a decline in humanity, citing violations of principles, norms, and international conventions, with some governments and international bodies either silent or supportive of what he described as a criminal regime.



According to recent reports, Israeli military operations have claimed the lives of at least 39,897 people and left 92,152 injured since October 7. The United Nations estimates that between 60,000 and 70,000 people have been displaced due to new evacuation orders affecting the eastern part of Gaza City. Additionally, the International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered an immediate halt to its military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.



The situation has worsened with recent airstrikes, including a deadly attack on a school in Gaza's Daraj area on Saturday. The strike, which occurred during morning prayers, resulted in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children, further highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

