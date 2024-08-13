(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

TAMPA , FLORIDA , USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center, "There is a relatively new type of victim of mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they are not navy veterans, plumbers or construction workers-they are users of baby powder-talcum powder, and they might be young. If your mom or dad, your brother or sister was a regular user of baby powder or talcum powder anywhere in Florida and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. Financial compensation for a person like this might be significant.

"Many to most of us grew up in households where our parents or brothers and sisters used baby powder or talcum powder after a bath or shower, or it was in high school gym locker rooms. As it turns out a significant number of baby powder-talcum power products contained asbestos. So, every time a person used this type of product they were potentially exposing themselves to asbestos after a shower, or a bath. One of the saddest stories we have ever heard was about a young healthy 25 year old athlete being diagnosed with mesothelioma because he used baby powder-talcum powder after a shower since he was a little boy.

"If your mom, dad, brother or sister has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida and they used baby powder-talcum powder please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa, and they are one of the nation's top law firms for asbestos exposure and people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

