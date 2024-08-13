Independence Day 2024: 'Thangalaan' To 'Stree 2'-15 Movies Releasing In India On August 15Th

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Independence Day, August 15th, 2024, is shaping into a cinematic celebration, with a wide range of films entering theatres. Whether you enjoy action-packed thrillers, family comedy, or dramatic dramas, this year's selection has something for everyone. Here's a look at some of the most anticipated releases you shouldn't miss.



Thangalaan

Thangalaan is a Tamil historical drama directed by Pa Ranjith and starring the talented Chiyaan Vikram. Set against a historical backdrop, this picture offers a captivating plot and great performances, making it a must-see for aficionados of epic storytelling.

Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and a star-studded ensemble featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor, is a high-octane action picture that mixes thrills with compelling drama. This film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, promises to fascinate moviegoers with its spectacular moments and star power.



Double iSmart

Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, is an action-packed Telugu cinematic adventure. Puri Jagannadh directs this picture, which promises thrilling entertainment with its riveting narrative and outstanding acting.



Mr Bachchan



This Telugu romantic action film, directed by Harish Shankar, stars Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. Mr Bachchan blends romance with action, providing a novel perspective on the genre intended to appeal to fans seeking a mix of emotions and thrills.



Andhagan

Andhagan is a Tamil version of the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Andhadhun, with the same dramatic premise. Thiagarajan directs and Staar Movies produces this picture, which promises to be an exciting experience with fascinating story twists.

Bhairathi Ranagal

Narthan directed the Kannada action film Bharathi Ranagal, which stars Dr Shiva Rajkumar. This film has dramatic action sequences and outstanding acting, making it an important contribution to the Kannada cinema industry.



Hunt



Bhavana stars in Shaji Kailas' Malayalam film Hunt, a horror thriller. With its captivating plot and scary aspects, the film promises to provide a spine-chilling experience.



Demonte Colony 2

This Tamil horror film is a sequel to the blockbuster Demonte Colony, and it adds additional twists and turns to the terrifying story. Fans of the genre will be excited to see how the tale continues in this highly anticipated sequel.



Raghu Thatha



This Tamil film, directed by Chandra Mohan, features a unique combination of humour and drama. Raghu Thatha, with its interesting tale and superb performances, is sure to captivate spectators.



Vedaa



Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is an action thriller with fascinating narrative lines and dramatic action sequences. This film, produced by well-known industry professionals, is projected to be a huge success.



Stree 2



This horror-comedy stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and is a sequel to the popular film Stree. Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, builds on the franchise's reputation with a new plot and humour, resulting in an entertaining and exhilarating experience.



Aay

Aay is a Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Anji Kanchipalli and starring Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika. This film promises to bring humour and romance to the screen, providing fans with a light-hearted getaway.



35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu

This Telugu family film, directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, starring Nivetha Thomas and Priyadarshi. 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu is an excellent choice for a family movie night, thanks to its touching plot and superb acting.



Krishna Pranaya Sakhi



Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a Kannada love film directed by Srinivas Raju. It stars Ganesh and Malvika Nair. This picture offers a mix of romance and drama, which should appeal to aficionados of passionate movies.



Nunakuzhi

Nunakuzhi is a Malayalam family comedy film directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Basil Joseph and Grace Antony. This picture combines humour and family values, making it an excellent pick for a peaceful movie night.



With such a diversified schedule, Independence Day 2024 promises to be exciting for moviegoers across India. Whether you're looking for action, drama, or humour, these films guarantee to provide remarkable viewing experiences.





