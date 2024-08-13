Turkish Fenerbahce to face French Lille in UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Super Lig team Fenerbahçe will face French club Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round. The match will be a crucial rematch after the first leg ended with Lille securing a 2-1 victory in Valenciennes. This upcoming fixture is vital for Fenerbahçe as they look to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the play-off round.



Fenerbahçe's recent encounter marked a significant moment in European as their newly appointed head coach, José Mourinho, experienced his first defeat in a European qualifying match. The game will be Fenerbahçe’s 274th appearance in European competitions. Historically, the club has seen an equal number of wins and losses, with 109 victories and 109 defeats, alongside 55 draws. Over these matches, they have scored 373 goals and conceded 390.



The schedule for the Champions League third qualifying round rematches includes several other pivotal fixtures. APOEL from the Greek Cypriot Administration will face Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia, with the latter leading 2-0. Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt will play Jagiellonia from Poland, who hold a 1-0 advantage. Twente from the Netherlands will challenge Salzburg from Austria, with Salzburg currently ahead 2-1. PAOK from Greece will play Malmo from Sweden, currently tied 2-2.



Additional matches feature Ludogorets of Bulgaria against Karabakh from Azerbaijan, with Ludogorets leading 2-1. Ferencvaros of Hungary will face Midtjylland from Denmark, who have a 2-0 lead. FCSB from Romania will meet Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic, with the tie currently at 1-1. Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium will play Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic, with Slavia Prague ahead 3-1. Lastly, Rangers from Scotland will face Dynamo Kyiv from Ukraine, with the score tied at 1-1.

