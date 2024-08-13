Platform X faces legal investigation for alleged misuse of personal data

(MENAFN) The X is facing legal scrutiny in eight European nations due to allegations of improper use of personal data for training its artificial intelligence system, Grok. The complaints, brought to light by the Noyb organization, a Vienna-based NGO dedicated to accountability, accuse X of failing to inform its users about the application of their data in AI training. This lack of notification is seen as a violation of user rights and transparency standards.



Noyb has called for immediate action from local EU regulators to address these concerns. The organization highlighted that many users were only made aware of this issue through a notification sent on July 26, revealing a new default setting related to data usage. Complaints have been filed in Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, aiming to ensure that X adheres to stringent data protection regulations and respects the rights of its 60 million European users.



The primary focus of these legal actions is to compel X to comply with data protection laws, particularly concerning user consent and data handling practices. The legal proceedings seek to enforce transparency and accountability, ensuring that X meets its obligations under European data protection regulations and adequately informs users about how their personal information is used.



