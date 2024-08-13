Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Issues Urgent Security Directives Amid Threats Of Abductions And IED Attacks

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In response to the heightened threat of abductions and IED against employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Home Department has issued immediate security directives.



This follows a recent attack on a convoy of judges in Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the martyrdom of two officers, raising concerns about potential future attacks.

The Home Department has sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police, all administrative secretaries, the Commissioner of D.I. Khan Division, and officials in Tank, instructing them to adopt stringent security measures to prevent further incidents. The letter recommends changing the number plates of official vehicles and altering travel times to enhance safety.

Additionally, the directive emphasizes that these measures are crucial to thwart potential abductions and IED attacks by terrorists. The recent attack highlights the increased risk to government and bank vehicles, underscoring the need to bolster security protocols.

The Home Department's proactive stance aims to safeguard officials and prevent further tragedies, ensuring that security is prioritized across the region.